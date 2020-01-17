Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $124.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.58 and its 200-day moving average is $113.47. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $96.99 and a 12 month high of $124.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4574 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

