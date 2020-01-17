Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,306 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,414,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,979,000 after buying an additional 551,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 23,671,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,056,000 after buying an additional 489,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SYSCO by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,048,000 after buying an additional 177,287 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $2,026,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,491.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462 over the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

