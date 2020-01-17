Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 311 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000.

SCHH stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

