Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s Largest Position

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,245 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.4% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 46,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $315.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,382.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.85. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $150.05 and a one year high of $317.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.36.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

