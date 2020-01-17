Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 91,031.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,689,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,585 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,370 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,846,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,236,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,349 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

