Gradient Investments LLC Buys 1,307 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,605,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $94.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average of $85.02. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $73.88 and a 12-month high of $96.51.

