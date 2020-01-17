Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Holdings Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39,248 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 152.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 39,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $26.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $26.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

