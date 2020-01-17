Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $155.18 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $111.47 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.40 and its 200-day moving average is $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

