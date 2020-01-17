Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $66.18.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.77.

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

