Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 277,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 54,399 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $10,683,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 359.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 232,086 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.74.

PSTG stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.31. Pure Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

