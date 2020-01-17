Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 24,487 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 30.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $127.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.38. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

