Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,210,000 after purchasing an additional 613,525 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 45.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after buying an additional 298,142 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after buying an additional 82,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $136,994,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,531 shares of company stock valued at $33,791,753 over the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.78.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $513.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $406.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.57. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $547.41. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

