Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $177,000 in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $213.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $156.21 and a 52-week high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

