25,415 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,955,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 13,733.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,241,000 after buying an additional 538,900 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 6.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,666,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,857,000 after buying an additional 450,954 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 66.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,433,000 after buying an additional 310,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,327,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,870,382,000 after acquiring an additional 212,459 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE:RMD opened at $160.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day moving average of $139.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total value of $1,047,066.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,887,487.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $437,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,609,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,439,612. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.