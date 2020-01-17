Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $131,000 Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in AON by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $210.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.82. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $150.36 and a 52 week high of $212.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.33.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

