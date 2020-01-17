Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,574,000 after purchasing an additional 957,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after buying an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,872,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,943,000 after buying an additional 162,201 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dollar General by 12.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,207,000 after buying an additional 383,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,205,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after acquiring an additional 142,729 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG opened at $158.27 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.