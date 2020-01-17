Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,270 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software stock opened at $294.31 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $297.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.67.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

