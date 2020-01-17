Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $887,037,000 after buying an additional 47,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after buying an additional 137,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

TDY opened at $377.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.85. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $212.37 and a one year high of $379.06. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $802.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $1,733,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.33, for a total value of $728,135.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,426,521.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,712 shares of company stock worth $7,348,174. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

