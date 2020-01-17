10,184 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,247,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,084,000 after purchasing an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,180,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,749,000 after buying an additional 787,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,472,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,398,000 after acquiring an additional 323,919 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 27,381.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,476,000 after acquiring an additional 566,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after acquiring an additional 146,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $289.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 0.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.08 and a 52 week high of $294.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The business had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total value of $17,360,458.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

