6 Meridian Raises Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

6 Meridian grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned about 0.12% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETH. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 304.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 387,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after buying an additional 95,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 89,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,601,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $476.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.07 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

