Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.07% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.36). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

