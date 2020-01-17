Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

