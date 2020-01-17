6 Meridian Boosts Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

6 Meridian raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $161.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average of $150.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.32. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12 month low of $133.77 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.31 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

