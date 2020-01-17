6 Meridian Raises Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,178,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,782,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,649,000 after acquiring an additional 74,663 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

In other news, Director John T. Henderson bought 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,721.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

