Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.86 Million

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will announce $278.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $278.94 million. Endurance International Group posted sales of $282.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 target price on Endurance International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 578.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endurance International Group stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.45 million, a PE ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 1.33. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endurance International Group (EIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Hawaiian Bank Has $445,000 Stock Position in Sonoco Products Co
First Hawaiian Bank Has $445,000 Stock Position in Sonoco Products Co
First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc
First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc
First Hawaiian Bank Sells 432 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co.
First Hawaiian Bank Sells 432 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co.
EOG Resources Inc Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank
EOG Resources Inc Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank
First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Holdings in Actuant Co.
First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Holdings in Actuant Co.
First Hawaiian Bank Sells 562 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc
First Hawaiian Bank Sells 562 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report