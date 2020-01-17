Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.86 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will announce $278.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $278.94 million. Endurance International Group posted sales of $282.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 target price on Endurance International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 578.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endurance International Group stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.45 million, a PE ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 1.33. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

