6 Meridian Buys 338 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Evergy were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,879,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,478,000 after buying an additional 1,246,803 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,312,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,920,000 after acquiring an additional 781,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 755,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after acquiring an additional 414,516 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Evergy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,977,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,944,000 after acquiring an additional 324,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,450,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.13. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $67.81.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $258,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

