6 Meridian Purchases 208 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

6 Meridian grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 253,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 74.4% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.10.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $114.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $93.86 and a 12-month high of $115.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.