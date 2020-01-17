CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,272,000 after acquiring an additional 164,375 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,951,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,766,000 after purchasing an additional 530,360 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,926,000 after purchasing an additional 664,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CMS Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,931,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,765,000 after purchasing an additional 189,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CMS Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,302,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,254,000 after purchasing an additional 195,473 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $47,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,690 shares of company stock worth $1,651,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.63. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $65.51.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.