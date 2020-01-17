6 Meridian Has $585,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Surevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 23,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $89.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.19.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

