6 Meridian Buys 759 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6,935.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.31 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.