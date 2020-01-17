JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,816,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,541,000 after purchasing an additional 944,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

