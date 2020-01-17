6 Meridian Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

6 Meridian raised its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,830,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,326,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,894,000 after buying an additional 2,927,278 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,966,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,217,000 after buying an additional 2,320,405 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Duke Realty by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,907,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,760,000 after buying an additional 256,925 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,786,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,697,000 after buying an additional 76,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $36.04.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

