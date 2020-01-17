Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $126,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of THG opened at $138.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.54. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52 week low of $107.39 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.29%.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

