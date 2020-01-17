6 Meridian Purchases 720 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

6 Meridian boosted its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,632,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $847,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. ValuEngine downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of SJI opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. South Jersey Industries Inc has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.51%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

