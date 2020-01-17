Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€210.00” Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LIN. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.85 ($174.24) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €189.39 ($220.22).

LIN opened at €191.55 ($222.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of €187.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €179.07. Linde has a 12 month low of €134.80 ($156.74) and a 12 month high of €192.85 ($224.24).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

