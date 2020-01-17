Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LXS. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lanxess has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €63.82 ($74.21).

Get Lanxess alerts:

LXS opened at €56.42 ($65.60) on Tuesday. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €43.65 ($50.76) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.02. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.