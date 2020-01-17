Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Blucora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $22.95 on Friday. Blucora has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blucora by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,103,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,722,000 after purchasing an additional 192,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,353,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after buying an additional 190,191 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

