BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BSTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

BSTC opened at $57.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $408.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.22.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 64.23%. The company had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 million. Research analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSTC. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 140.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

