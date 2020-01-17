Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 28,932.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,380,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,710 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 166.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,721,000 after buying an additional 1,695,766 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter worth $67,620,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,774,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its position in Cerner by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

