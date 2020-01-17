Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVTI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Covenant Transportation Group stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Covenant Transportation Group has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $222.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $912,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVTI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

