Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ECPG has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of ECPG opened at $36.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $355.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.73 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,631,000 after purchasing an additional 229,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,308,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after purchasing an additional 191,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,253 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 804,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,807,000 after buying an additional 104,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,841,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

