Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a market cap of $962.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $8.59.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $255.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $17,720,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,754,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,606 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,794,000 after purchasing an additional 498,962 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 494,664 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

