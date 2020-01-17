Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GILT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $465.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.64. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $63.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,391,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 865,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 733,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

