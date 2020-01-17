Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $477.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.09. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $632.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,890.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,865,479.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,865 shares of company stock worth $5,666,458 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 34,363 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,928 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.