IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,041,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,041,000 after purchasing an additional 849,647 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in CMS Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 381,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMS. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock worth $1,651,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.06. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

