DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.53 Million Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 9.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 9.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 159,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $127.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.63 and its 200 day moving average is $123.38.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Nomura began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.