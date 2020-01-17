Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Barclays raised their price target on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,893,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 411,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 122,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 44,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

