IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 16.6% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 11,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 234,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $77.41 and a 52-week high of $119.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,428,531.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at $37,478,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Insiders sold 25,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,287 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

