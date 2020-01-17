IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $96.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.17.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

