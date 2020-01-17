Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,868,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after buying an additional 249,340 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

CHD stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

